Kenya: Six Feared Dead as Floods Sweep Marsabit

Six people are feared dead after floods hit Illeret ward in Marsabit County.

Heavy rains have been pounding the area since Monday night causing River Illeret to burst its banks.

Speaking to the Nation on Wednesday, Illeret location chief Michael Moroto said a woman, her three sons and two other children drowned in the floods on Monday and Tuesday nights.

He said more than 40 houses have also been swept away by the waters.

Some villagers were forced to climb trees to avoid being swept away by the raging waters.

Mr James Korie an MCA aspirant from the area said at least 900 goats have been swept away and the area is inaccessible.

He said a land cruiser belonging to a construction company was swept away and is yet to be found.

"There were people who were digging a dam in the area and their vehicle was swept away. It has not been found yet. Many camels and cows have also been swept but we are yet to get an approximate number," said Mr Korie.

The Chief said they are yet to receive help from humanitarian organisations.

Marsabit Red Cross regional management said they have got no substantive information about the floods as they have not able to communicate with their staff based in the ward.

Marsabit County Commander Ben Kogo said police near the ward have not been able to access the area due to floods.

He said the police station near the affected area is seven kilometers away.

"We will be able to get some help to the people once the area is accessible," he said.

Other areas affected by the floods in the county include Guoro, Elbookoch, Surge, Ilolo and Ilkimire in North Horr sub-county as well as Bori and Sololo in Moyale sub-county.