Kenya/Sierra Leone: Joseph Okumu Makes Harambee Stars Return for Sierra Leone Test

Premier Soccer League side Free State Stars defender Joseph Okumu has been named in Harambee Stars' 13-man foreign legion after over a year in the cold ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier away to Sierra Leone slated for June 10.

Harambee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi also recalled China-based Ayub Timbe, Kolkheti Poti's Erick Ouma and Vasalund (Sweden) midfielder Eric Johanna in his squad as Stars seek to launch their campaign for the Cup of Nations.

The trio were absent in Stars' last assignments in March where they drew 1-1 with Uganda Cranes before edging out Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 having requested for time to settle in their new clubs.

The 20-year-old Okumu, who last played for the national team on May 31, 2016 in their 1-1 draw with Sudan in an international friendly at Kasarani, is the first foreign-based player to arrive together with Maritzburg United's Brian Mandela, who jetted in on Tuesday evening.

Captain Victor Wanyama, who turns out for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, will hope to inspire the team as Kenya seeks to return to continental the showpiece after a 13-year hiatus. The players are expected to join the rest in the course of next week in Machakos.

"It's always a good feeling to be recognised for national duty. I look forward to another opportunity to represent my country," Georgia-based left back Erick Ouma told Nation Sport.

Timbe, Ouma and Johanna have been some of Okumbi's most trusted players since he took over the reigns from Bobby Williamson 15 months ago.

SQUAD

Abud Omar (Slavia Sofia, Bulgaria), Eric Johanna (Vasalund, Sweden), Michael Olunga (Guangzhou Zhicheng, China), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Erick Ouma (Kolkheti Poti, Georgia), Joseph Okumu (Free State Stars, South Africa), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Johanna Omolo (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), David Owino, Anthony Akumu, Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia).