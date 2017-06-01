Tanzania: Tanga-Hoima Oil Pipeline Project Tender Floated

Just five days after Tanzania and Uganda signed a pact to pave the way for construction of Tanga-Hoima oil pipeline, procedures are now undertaken to deploy contractor for engineering, procurement and construction management (EPcm) services.

The Total East Africa Midstream B.V (TEAM) yesterday encouraged interested companies to secure the job through competitive tendering process to provide the services for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOP). The move signals the start of implementation of the project after the two countries inked the contract, last week.

The 3.55bn US dollar Intergovernmental agreement (IGA), for construction of 1,443-kilometre pipeline to transport crude oil from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga Port, was signed in Kampala Uganda. The countries were represented by Tanzanian Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi and Ugandan Minister for Energy, Eng Irene Muloni.

The two ministers put pen to paper hardly five days after President John Magufuli and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni signed a communiqué upon completion of discussions on sections of the contract.

The tender was announced, yesterday, seeking experienced and reputable contractors to apply for offering of the EPcm services to the EACOP.

The statement said the services will include advanced safety culture and environmental awareness, provision of engineering, construction and management facilities to perform the services, procurement expertise for specified material and equipment, among others.