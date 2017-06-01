Tanzania: Ndesamburo's Noble Cause That Never Was

As he sat to put pen to paper, to authorise 3.5m/- payment to 35 families of the Arusha based Lucky Vincent Primary School bus accident victims, little did he know that his noble cause would not come to fruition.

In the process of signing the cheque yesterday, Philemon Ndesamburo, the three term MP for Moshi Urban on Chadema ticket, collapsed and just within 30 minutes, he had breathed his last. As he was kicking the bucket, Lucy Owenya, his biological daughter was active in the debating chamber taking part in the ongoing budget session.

The news of his death went viral on social media and was later confirmed by the party national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe. The 82-year old veteran politician and one of the founders of the main opposition-- Chadema, died while receiving treatment at KCMC referral hospital in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

Mr Mbowe told reporters here that Mzee Ndesamburo, participated in the party's meeting last Saturday in Dodoma and was in good health and even yesterday before collapsing, he was fit. Mzee Ndesamburo, according to Mr Mbowe, on Tuesday called Arusha Mayor Kalist Lazaro to pay him a brief visit in Moshi to collect his contribution for the families of the deceased pupils.

"The Mayor arrived at Keys Hotel in Moshi at around 10am yesterday where he was instructed to meet with Mzee Ndesamburo. While he was signing the cheque, he collapsed... the Mayor sought assistance to rush him to the hospital. He died at KCMC Hospital around 10.45am.

It is a big loss. He was such an important figure in our party; the region has lost a hero, we have received news of his death with great shock," he explained. Mr Mbowe remarked that it was really difficult to come to terms with news of sudden death of important icon in Tanzanian politics.

Sombre mood is what could define the situation amongst people who were discussing news relating to the sudden demise of the prominent businessman and Chadema Kilimanjaro Regional Chairman, Mzee Ndesamburo.

Many questions went unanswered at different places, from his own office where he had been working in early hours of yesterday, seemingly in good health, to the Moshi Town Centre as well as KCMC where his body is now preserved in the morgue.

Kilimanjaro Regional Secretary for Chadema, Mr Basil Lema, also confirmed the news of some of the duties he was doing yesterday was signing a 3.5m/- cheque to families of the pupils who lost their lives in a road mishap at Rhotia, Karatu, Arusha Region last month.

Mzee Ndesamburo (82), is a former Moshi Urban Legislator who held office from November 2000 to 2015, leaving it on his own volition and successfully campaigning for another Chadema member.

He has established his business in and outside the country, including the UK. Speaking here, the son of the deceased, Mr Sindato Philemon said it was difficult to come to reality with the passing away of his father, as he was in good health and happily attended to his clients at the office from morning hours.

He said that apart from calling at his office that is situated at Keys' Hotel at Moshi Municipality, he had paid an early tour to his drinking water plant - Moshi Water, and among other things he wanted to know how the production process was going on.

While the family and party were open for a postmortem to establish causes of the death, the Chadema Regional Secretary said further information regarding the death will be released by Party Headquarters in Dar es Salaam or national leaders wherever they are.

Mr Lema expressed his sorrow at passing on of one of his close people, as he had also been his aide, saying the loss was not only for Chadema, but for all people in Moshi, Kilimanjaro and the country in general.

He said he used to serve all people regardless of their political affiliation or creed, calling him a 'father of all'. One of physicians who were in the postmortem room, Dr Elisante Massenga said he was just as an observer, while preliminary findings show that there might have been issues with his heart.

He said that other tests were ongoing and unless pathologists complete their part, it will not be possible to draw a conclusion. "I do not want to say that the heart complications have caused his death.

I cannot say something that has not been approved by a pathologist ... the postmortem is in progress," he said. The death of Mzee Ndesamburo, has also grieved President John Magufuli, recalling past memories with the fallen former Moshi Urban MP in the National Assembly.

"I have received with sadness information over the death of former MP for Moshi Urban, my elder Philemon Ndesamburo... I remember him for his wisdom and his leadership which considered wise politics," Dr Magufuli expressed in a condolence message to the family of Mzee Ndesamburo, leaders and members of opposition CHADEMA as well as relatives and all friends touched by his death.

A statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications said the President had worked with the now departed Ndesamburo when he was serving as lawmaker for Moshi Urban.

Dr Magufuli noted that Mr Ndesamburo and him cooperated all the time, shared jokes, and he remembered him for his efforts of fighting for interests of his electorate.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai has sent condolence message to Ndesamburo's family, saying he received the news with the deepest sorrow. In a statement, Mr Ndugai said he met Mzee Ndesamburo in 2000 in Parliament, describing him as a kindhearted politician who loved his voters as he stood firm for their interests.

He noted that the fallen Mzee was such a hardworking person who perfectly represented his electorate.

Former Karatu Member of Parliament (Chadema), Rev Israel Natse said that he became close to the late Mr Ndesamburo when at Parliament and during his (Natse) tenure as Chadema Northern Zone Chairman, saying Mr Ndesamburo worked for all Tanzanians and his dream was that all get out of poverty.