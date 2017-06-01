Nigeria Will Not Drift Into One Party State Over PDP Crisis - Ojougboh

interview

Dr Cairo Ojougboh is the Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). A former National Vice Chairman of the party for the South South and an ardent supporter of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff. In this interview, he speaks on the crisis in the PDP, the two years of APC in power and Buhari’s approach to the Boko Haram crisis. Excerpts:

With the prolonged leadership ruckus in the leading opposition party, the PDP, some discerning minds are worried that Nigeria is drifting to a one party state. What is your view?

Our democracy is about 18 years now and so far so good. This period marked the first time a civilian government transmitted power to another civilian government and from one political party to another. If you consider the successes of the PDP, including the successful transfer of power from PDP to APC, that is the hallmark of modern day democracy. For the PDP, despite the crisis, to still remain the most popular party in the country today is a monumental feat. Whether you like it or not, PDP is the only functional party in the country today. All the news you hear is about the PDP. Even the APC that is in power, you cannot say it is functional. The APC has not been able to hold their NEC meeting and supposedly, they are in power. So what we expect is a new take in the culture of Nigerian democracy.

The party didn't cede power to a military government, it ceded power to a civilian government and the carcasses; the management is very difficult and that is where the PDP is today. But this is a very positive development in the annals of history and in the reckoning of politics today, not only in Nigeria, but in Africa and even in the entire world, that a third world country as populous, difficult, divergent and heterogeneous as Nigeria, the PDP today still commands respect and popularity.

Once this crisis is over, the PDP will be too difficult to handle because it will be vibrant; it will be free; it will be no respecter of persons. So the survival of Ali Modu Sheriff will be the survival of multi-party democracy in Nigeria. The usual impunity that the leadership of the party used to enjoy before has been wiped out completely. Now the party is trying to reform itself internally.

Is it true that some members of the PDP have adopted another political party as Plan-B in case the pending judgement at the Supreme Court does not favour them?

The continuous presence of the rebels in the PDP, led by Makarfi, is an unwanted distraction. If they leave PDP today, and then let us be, in the next three months, we would have regained our strength as an opposition party. Every true democrat in this country knows that as it stands today, the PDP NWC, led by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, is the only saviour of the PDP and democracy in the country, and everybody should key into it.

Would you be happy to see the Makarfi-led group out of PDP?

Well, one man's loss is another man's gain; if they go, other people would come in. In fact, their presence is what is holding PDP down. When they leave, PDP will rise.

Your faction is planning a national convention at a time contentious issues are yet to be sorted out. Don't you think holding the convention now will amount to another gaffe?

No, it won't. The structure of the party is intact; the party has the head, which is the chairman. It has the heart which is the NWC; once these organs of the party declare a convention, it is binding by law (and) that is all. The body of the party is the NEC. Inside the NEC, you have small organs; so the convention cannot be a charade.

The PDP NEC was supposed to meet on May 3, but it was called off. What really went wrong?

Well, May 4 was our Supreme Court day; the court was to hear our case, so we postponed the NEC in order to spend time with our lawyers. The Supreme Court is not a child's play; so we were very busy consulting that day. But a new date will be announced soon.

There is an impression that most of the PDP bigwigs currently facing trial at various courts will go to jail before 2019. If that happens and the party resolves its internal wrangling, what would be its strength ahead of future elections?

We have consistently said that we, as a party, are not against the war against corruption. However, every aspect of the law must be obeyed in the pursuit of the crusade. Once court orders and rules are respected, once politicians are not victimised, once prosecution of politicians is not political but based on merit, the PDP will not be opposed to it. So we encourage all our party members to be law- abiding because we must live by example. We encourage any of our members that are held on political grounds to seek remedy in the court of law.

82 abducted Chibok school girls were released recently following a swap deal between the Federal Government and the Boko Haram terrorists. What do you make of this?

Immediately after the abduction of the Chibok girls in 2014, a Nigerian consultant with the United Nations visited Nigeria and spoke to me. I took him to Chief Clark. I also invited Shehu Sani, now a senator. So I, Shehu Sani and Edwin Clark sat and the consultant told us that he had contact with the Boko Haram people but that the Boko Haram people were saying they wanted genuine contact with government and this genuine contact would not have to do with money; and that when money was mentioned, they would pull out. So Chief Clark led a delegation to Mr President and told Mr President what we were told. Mr President now ordered that I, the Chief of Defence Staff, DG of SSS and others should meet and look at all the issues concerned. The Boko Haram elements now agreed to meet with us so; Chief Clark now got the International Red Cross and the SWISS Ambassador to meet. Chief Clark coordinated the meeting and the Boko Haram gave us the names of 10 of their members then: that they wanted them released. So we took those 10 names to Mr President and he said we should give them to the DG, SSS, and the Chief of Defence Staff, because the Boko Haram told us that those 10 names were their Malams and Imams that during prayers in Bauchi, the security agents came, arrested them and took them away. So we told the story... They laughed and said the 10 persons were not imams but hardened criminals and they cannot release them. That it was dangerous to release them. But Mr President said "go and release these people and let's have our girls back." So the Red Cross went to the detention centres and cross-checked the records of these 10 people. They said yes, they wanted to be released. So arrangements were made to release the girls. But unfortunately, the operation was scuttled. So when Jonathan finished his tenure, we told the Red Cross and the SWISS Embassy to continue with the current government; so that was how we withdrew and the negotiations continued. In fact, that is the major success that this government has been able to achieve. I salute their courage and ability to have been able to conclude this procedure. And I wish that they continue even if it means giving amnesty to the Boko Haram to have the remaining girls back.

It is a thing of joy to me that those girls were released.