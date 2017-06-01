31 May 2017

South Africa: Racial Disparities Persist at Universities - StatsSA

There are still deep racial disparities among young adults at universities, the General Household Survey released on Wednesday shows.

Despite the fact that most students are black, the proportion of people in this population group who get an education remain proportionally low compared to whites.

Just over 3.3% of blacks aged between 18 and 29 attended university in 2016, compared to more than 17% of whites.

Of the 766 812 students enrolled in higher education institutions in 2016, 66.4% were black, 18.7% were white, 7.8% were Indian/Asian, and 7.1% coloured.

A sample of 21 218 households took part in the survey, which was conducted between January and December 2016.

"The proportions between the same time periods have remained relatively stable. Deep and racial disparities persist," Statistician-General Pali Lehohla said.

The main reasons given for not attending an educational institution were no money for fees or poor academic performance. In addition, nearly 10% of men and 4.9% of women who took part in the survey believed education was useless.

The statistics show vast gender disparities. Over 18% of women surveyed were unable to attend an educational facility because of family commitments. Less than 1% of men were in the same boat.

On a positive note, the percentage of individuals aged 20 and older who attained a matric certificate has been increasing consistently since 2002.

