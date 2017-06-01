Sudan: UN Humanitarian Coordinator Announces Launch of Multi-Year Plan for Sudan

Khartoum — The office of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan a.i. Abdullah Fadil, today announced the launch of the Multi-Year Humanitarian Strategy 2017-2019 and the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2017.

In a statement from Khartoum, Fadil says: "The humanitarian community in Sudan launches today the Multi-Year Humanitarian Strategy (MYHS) for 2017-2019 and the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2017 to address humanitarian needs, using a multi-year approach aimed at working towards a sustainable reduction in needs and vulnerabilities."

Developed in close consultation with the Government of Sudan, the MYHS is the first of its kind in Sudan and recognises that Sudan has both new and long-term humanitarian needs which require different types of interventions.

This Strategy represents a commitment by the humanitarian community to better address the long-term needs and strive towards a sustainable reduction in needs, vulnerabilities and risk. Life-saving interventions to respond to new needs will be prioritised in line with humanitarian principles. This approach is in line with the commitments made at the World Humanitarian Summit in 2016 to pursue a New Way of Working that better integrates humanitarian and development work to strengthen the humanitarian-development nexus as part of the Grand Bargain; and brings together humanitarian partners and donors to pursue multi-year humanitarian planning in support of this.

Humanitarian needs

While there has been limited new internal displacement in 2017, humanitarian needs in Sudan remain significant, with 4.8 million people in need of assistance, including 2.3 million IDPs. Millions of people are facing food insecurity, acute malnutrition and are in need of access to health, improved water and sanitation services. Over 400,000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived from South Sudan since 2013, including almost 137,000 this year, and this number is expected to grow.

The Strategy will be linked to the UNDAF - the UN's development plan - enhancing alignment between humanitarian and development goals. Building on this approach, this strategy will lay the foundations for durable solutions for displaced persons - both IDPs and refugees - in line with international normative frameworks.

In 2017, the total funding sought for humanitarian projects through the HRP is US$804 million, to benefit some four million people.

The prime responsibility for the people of Sudan lies with the Government of Sudan. The humanitarian community works with the Government of Sudan to support them in addressing humanitarian needs. By working together to address aid requirements, we are helping to build a better and brighter future for Sudan.