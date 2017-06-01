31 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Call for Arab Tribes 'Not to Participate in Sudan's Divide-and-Rule Policy'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Revolutionary Awakening Council in Sudan, led by Mousa Hilal, has called on "all Arab tribes in Darfur, Kordofan, and Blue Nile state to disobey the government's military orders and refrain from participating in its war convoys".

In a statement, the Council's spokesman Ahmed Mohamed Abakar appealed to the population "to stop tribal problems, renounce violence, and unite behind their cause which has deliberately been stolen by the Government".

He stressed that "the ongoing wars are now fabricated for the purpose of a divide-and-rule policy of which the ruling elite in Khartoum is the ultimate beneficiary rather than the people of Sudan".

He called on "all the Arab tribes not to obey the military instructions, withdraw from the militias, not to participate in the military convoys whether inside or outside Sudan and to immediately withdraw to return to your people and regions".

He said "If there is a need for war, we ask you to point weapons against those who employ you to fight on their behalf in order to take your political, economic and military rights instead of fighting a proxy war".

Sudan

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Announces Launch of Multi-Year Plan for Sudan

The office of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan a.i. Abdullah Fadil, today announced the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.