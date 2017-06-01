31 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Militiamen Force Youths to Have Haircuts in Khartoum, Omdurman

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Young travellers at El Soug El Shaabi bus station in Omdurman, and shoppers at the market in Khartoum North, were beaten and forced to submit to haircuts by members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a number of members of the RSF, wearing uniforms and accompanied by members of the security and intelligence services, on Tuesday inspected travellers' belongings at the bust station, where many busses depart for the Darfur states. The RSF assaulted several of them, and forced them to have haircut.

The attacks reportedly took place before the eyes of the police.

On Wednesday evening, RSF militiamen forced youths at the market in Khartoum North to cut their hair on the grounds that it is "dense and unfit".

El Tarig independent electronic newspaper reported that dozens of soldiers from the RSF came to Shendi bus station in Khartoum North and ordered some youths to forcibly have their hair cut after forcing them to sit on the ground.

It added that the people were terrified and closed shops after the deployment of dozens of RSF soldiers.

Sudan

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Announces Launch of Multi-Year Plan for Sudan

The office of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan a.i. Abdullah Fadil, today announced the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.