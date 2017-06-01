President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has made new appointments in government affecting the Liberia Intellectual Property Office, Liberia Broadcasting System, Grand Gedeh Community College and the Ministry of Internal Affairs(Local officials). Those appointed are:
Board of Directors of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office
Statutory Members:
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
Ministry of Education
Ministry of Information, Culture & Tourism
Ministry of Justice
Ministry of Health
Ministry of Agriculture
Liberia Revenue Authority (Bureau of Customs)
Director-General of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office
Non-Statutory Members
Mr. Ernest Bruce
Ms. Miatta Fahnbulleh
Mr. Alfred V. Tubman
The Management Team of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office
Attorney Roosevelt Gould - Director General
Attorney Fanta Conte-Barclay - Deputy Director General for Copyright
Attorney Rufus Moore - Deputy Director General for Industrial Property
Board of Directors of the Liberia Broadcasting System
Hon. Eugene Len Nagbe - Chairman
The Minister of Finance - Statutory Member
The Minister of Justice - Statutory Member
Mr. Ledgerhood Rennie - Secretary
Mr. Jerolinmek M Piah - Member
Madam Weade Kobba-Wureh - Member
Mr. Cyrus W. Badio - Member
Mr. Arthur S. Massaquoi - Member
Madam Fannie Cole-Weefur - Member
Madam Fatumatta Haja Sheriff - Member
Grand Gedeh Community College
Hon. G. Alphonso Gaye - Member
(Replacing former Senator Isaac Nyenabo)
Madam Felecia Duncan - Member
(Replacing the late Mr. Otis Jolo)
Ministry of Internal Affairs
Local Appointments:
Nimba County-Tappita Statutory District
Mr. David Toe - Statutory District Inspector, Tappita
Mr. Prince Z. Langar - Statutory District Superintendent
Sanniquellie Mah District
Mr. John P. Thomson - Statutory District Superintendent
Mr. Jerry S. Tompo - District Commissioner, Gbi &Doru Adm. Dist.
Mr. Saye Gondah - Commissioner, Meinpea Mah Adm. District
Mr. Thomas Gonotee - Commissioner, Yarmehn Adm. District
Mr. Adolphus Kpangar - Township Commissioner, Kpayetuo Township
Ms. Rebecca Mulbah - Township Comm., Unification Town Camp (4)
Mr. David Pagar - Development Superintendent, Saclepea Stat. Dist.
Sinoe County
Mr. Jerome D. Gbahee - District Commissioner, Gee-Troh Admin District
Sanquin Statutory District
Lofa County
Mr. Janga Balloh - City Mayor, Samodu City, Quardu-Gboni District
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate, where applicable.