31 May 2017

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Sirleaf Makes New Appointments in Government

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has made new appointments in government affecting the Liberia Intellectual Property Office, Liberia Broadcasting System, Grand Gedeh Community College and the Ministry of Internal Affairs(Local officials). Those appointed are:

Board of Directors of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office

Statutory Members:

Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Ministry of Education

Ministry of Information, Culture & Tourism

Ministry of Justice

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Agriculture

Liberia Revenue Authority (Bureau of Customs)

Director-General of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office

Non-Statutory Members

Mr. Ernest Bruce

Ms. Miatta Fahnbulleh

Mr. Alfred V. Tubman

The Management Team of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office

Attorney Roosevelt Gould - Director General

Attorney Fanta Conte-Barclay - Deputy Director General for Copyright

Attorney Rufus Moore - Deputy Director General for Industrial Property

Board of Directors of the Liberia Broadcasting System

Hon. Eugene Len Nagbe - Chairman

The Minister of Finance - Statutory Member

The Minister of Justice - Statutory Member

Mr. Ledgerhood Rennie - Secretary

Mr. Jerolinmek M Piah - Member

Madam Weade Kobba-Wureh - Member

Mr. Cyrus W. Badio - Member

Mr. Arthur S. Massaquoi - Member

Madam Fannie Cole-Weefur - Member

Madam Fatumatta Haja Sheriff - Member

Grand Gedeh Community College

Hon. G. Alphonso Gaye - Member

(Replacing former Senator Isaac Nyenabo)

Madam Felecia Duncan - Member

(Replacing the late Mr. Otis Jolo)

Ministry of Internal Affairs

Local Appointments:

Nimba County-Tappita Statutory District

Mr. David Toe - Statutory District Inspector, Tappita

Mr. Prince Z. Langar - Statutory District Superintendent

Sanniquellie Mah District

Mr. John P. Thomson - Statutory District Superintendent

Mr. Jerry S. Tompo - District Commissioner, Gbi &Doru Adm. Dist.

Mr. Saye Gondah - Commissioner, Meinpea Mah Adm. District

Mr. Thomas Gonotee - Commissioner, Yarmehn Adm. District

Mr. Adolphus Kpangar - Township Commissioner, Kpayetuo Township

Ms. Rebecca Mulbah - Township Comm., Unification Town Camp (4)

Mr. David Pagar - Development Superintendent, Saclepea Stat. Dist.

Sinoe County

Mr. Jerome D. Gbahee - District Commissioner, Gee-Troh Admin District

Sanquin Statutory District

Lofa County

Mr. Janga Balloh - City Mayor, Samodu City, Quardu-Gboni District

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate, where applicable.

