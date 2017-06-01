1 June 2017

L'Express (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Special Budget - The three priorities of the Budget more jobs, decent jobs and smart jobs

Tagged:

Related Topics

In a series of articles to be published in the wake of the upcoming Budget, Dr Rama Sithanen, economist and former Minister of Finance, argues that the credibility of the 2017-2018 Budget will be inescapably eroded if the Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth continues to announce a plethora of measures that he knows fully well will not or cannot be implemented as amply evidenced by the last two Budgets. T

he author posits that Pravind Jugnauth should focus on very few key objectives. The goals should be to reignite the engines of growth, diversify, modernise and transform the economy so as to create gainful, sustainable, decent and smart jobs. Especially as the track record of the Government on employment creation is dismal. Dr Rama Sithanen, take on what could and should be done with the forthcoming Budget. Dr Sithanen focuses on the burning issue of jobs.

Mauritius

Good News for Zanzibar Tourism Sector As Former Mauritius Leader Set to Visit

Former Finance Minister and Deputy Premier of Mauritius, Dr Ramakrishna Sithanen will from next week visit Zanzibar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 L'Express. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.