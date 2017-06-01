Mauritius: Special Budget - The three priorities of the Budget more jobs, decent jobs and smart jobs

In a series of articles to be published in the wake of the upcoming Budget, Dr Rama Sithanen, economist and former Minister of Finance, argues that the credibility of the 2017-2018 Budget will be inescapably eroded if the Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth continues to announce a plethora of measures that he knows fully well will not or cannot be implemented as amply evidenced by the last two Budgets. T

he author posits that Pravind Jugnauth should focus on very few key objectives. The goals should be to reignite the engines of growth, diversify, modernise and transform the economy so as to create gainful, sustainable, decent and smart jobs. Especially as the track record of the Government on employment creation is dismal. Dr Rama Sithanen, take on what could and should be done with the forthcoming Budget. Dr Sithanen focuses on the burning issue of jobs.