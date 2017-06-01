Tanzania: Tributes Pour in for Ndesamburo

Photo: The Citizen

The late politician Philemon Ndesamburo.

Dodoma — A wave of tributes and messages of condolence flowed yesterday following the sudden death of Kilimajaro Regional chairman for Chadema and business mogul and philanthropist Philemon Ndesamburo.

Briefing journalists here yesterday outside Parliament chambers, Chadema National Chairman and Hai MP Freeman Mbowe said Mr Ndesamburo passed away yesterday at 10.45am at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) where he was rushed following a short illness.

According to Mbowe, the former Moshi Urban MP was of visibly good health and left Dodoma for Moshi on Tuesday following a weekend of high level party meetings and had a 10am appointment with Arusha Mayor, Mr Kalist Lazaro at his residence, where he would hand him his Sh3.5 million donation to the families of the victims of Lucky Vincent Primary School bus accident.

"When he started signing the cheaque, he suddenly lost his composure and the pen dropped. Mayor Kalist tried to help him by picking up the pen only to realise that all was not well with mzee," said Mbowe adding:

"Kalist and mzee's family members rushed him to hospital but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there at 10.45am."

Mbowe said the death of Mr Ndesamburo is a big blow to the Moshi Urban constituents who he led as their MP on Chadema ticket for three terms--from 2000 to 2015-- before leaving the seat to his protege and former Moshi Mayor Japhary Michael.

"His death is a big blow to all Chadema members; he is among the founding members of the party and key financier," said Mr Mbowe.

Posting on his social media platforms, ACT-Wazalendo Party Leader Zitto Kabwe mourned Mr Ndesamburo, describing him as proponent of multipartism in Tanzania.

"I'm among those who worked closely with him during his lifetime and there is no doubt he will be remembered for his service to the nation and his party....We are now enjoying the fruits of his hard work."

Mr Kabwe also commended the fallen politician for his business acumen, especially in tourism and the hospitality sector.

Ms Owenya was in Parliament when the news of her father's death was broken.

Mr Mbowe prudently removed her name from the roll of Chadema MPs who would debate the motion on the table, but she unknowingly protested to House Chairman Andrew Chenge who had to give her a five minute-slot to debate the proposed budget for the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

After her contribution, fellow MPs whisked her away, cracking jokes with her, only to break the news of her father's death later at her Uhindini residence in the town centre.

Mr Chenge informed the House that the Parliament has received the news with shock and noted that Mr Ndesamburo was one of their own. "After receiving the sad news from Hon Mbowe, we thought it would be prudent to remove her name from the list of contributors so that she could be escorted out, but we had rescind that when she protested."

MPs from all political parties, Chadema, CUF and ruling CCM, flocked to Ms Owenya's house to mourn the passing of Mzee Ndesa Pesa (Ndesa Money), a nickname given to him by his youthful supporters in Chadema on account of his immense financial clout.

Mr Joshua Nassari (Arumeru East-Chadema) said Chadema members, especially those from the Northern Zone, would miss his leadership and wisdom.

Ms Martha Mlata (Special Seats-CCM) said the Mzee Ndesamburo positioned himself as a father figure politician, and never uttered inflammatory words in or outside Parliament.