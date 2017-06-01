Somalia: Gunmen Kill Head of Military Ambulance Service

Suspected Al Shabaab assassins have shot and killed the chief of head of Somali Military Ambulance service in Mogadishu on Wednesday afternoon, around the dusk.

The officer who was identified as Col Abdullahi Elmi Nur known as (Abdullahi Radiyow) has been assassinated outside his house located near former US Embassy in the capital.

The gunmen escaped the scene immediately before Police arrived, and carried out sweep that saw the arrest of several suspects in connection with the murder.

Nur's killing was the 4th assassination in Mogadishu in 24 hours time.