Somalia: Farmaajo Appoints Ex Aljazeera Journalist Fahad Yasin As Cheif of Staff

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Wednesday announced the appointment of Fahad Yasin as the Chief of Staff. The President announced the appointment in a statement relased later on Wednesday.

Yasin is a former Aljazeera Arabic correspondent. Fahad Yasin is to replace Abukar Balle as the new Chief of Staff at Villa Somalia Yasin has been a close ally and confidante of President Farmaajo.

He was the man in charge of the Presidents's campaign in the 2016/2017 Presidential elections. Yasin had in January rejected a ministerial appoitment as minister of Ports & Marine Transport.