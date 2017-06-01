Zimbabwe: Chevrons Up Their Paces

Zimbabwe senior men's cricket squad have completed the first of two camps to prepare for its tour of Scotland, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

National coach Heath Streak, assisted by the fielding coach Walter Chawaguta, team analyst Stanley Chioza and Zimbabwe A coach Douglas Hondo and his assistant Wayne James, worked with locally-based players at Harare Sports Club on Monday and Tuesday.

Other squad members -- Ryan Burl, Tarisai Musakanda, Richard Ngarava and Carl Mumba -- will join the squad from England where they are part of the Zimbabwe academy training and playing there.

Camp on both days at the Harare Sports Club began with the players going through exercises led by national team fitness trainer Sean Bell, before going for net sessions and then batting, bowling and fielding on the centre wicket.

The players now rejoin their provincial sides to prepare for the domestic Pro50 Championship matches to be played tomorrow and next Tuesday.

They will return to Harare Sports Club for their second camp on Wednesday, before flying out on Sunday evening to Dubai, en route to Glasgow for two One Day International matches against Scotland.

These matches are set for the 15th and 17th of June. The Zimbabwe squad will then go to the Netherlands for three one-day matches on the 21st, 23rd and 25th of June.

After the European leg of their tour, Zimbabwe will go to Sri Lanka for five ODI matches and one Test match. The ODI matches are on the 30th of June and the 2nd, 6th, 8th and 10th of July. The Test match begins on July 14.