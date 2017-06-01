31 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Five Kenyan Police Officers Killed in Al Shabaab Attack

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Kalume Kazungu/The Nation
An armoured personnel carrier that ran over an explosive planted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu County killing seven policemen and a civilian.

A police report says five Kenyan police officers have died after their armored personnel vehicle ran over an improvised bomb.

The report seen by The Associated Press says the vehicle belonging to the Rural Patrol Border Unit in Mangai in southern Kenya had been going to refuel when the bomb exploded.

The report says seven police officers were in the vehicle and two officers cannot be traced.

The al-Shabab extremist group claims killing seven officers in the incident, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors such groups.

This brings to 17 the number of Kenyan police killed in the last three weeks in similar attacks. The Somalia-based al-Shabab has claimed them all.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight the extremists.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Commander Defects to Somali Forces

An al-Shabab military commander has defected and surrendered to Somali government forces, authorities in Mogadishu said. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.