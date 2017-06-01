Eritrea: Remarkable Progress in Provision of Healthcare

Keren — Remarkable progress has been achieved in Hagaz sub-zone in the provision of healthcare, according to Mr. Ghebremeskel Ghebrehiwet, head of Healthcare Service in the sub-zone.

Mr. Ghebrmeskel noted that almost all administrative areas of the sub-zone have become beneficiaries of effective healthcare service thanks to the expansion of health facilities.

Currently, there are 5 healthcare centers while the increase in the number of healthcare professionals from 2 to 57 is playing due role in reducing child and maternal mortality in the sub-zone, Mr. Ghebrekeskle elaborated.

The residents of the sub-zone said that an ophthalmic service that has been introduced in the early 2017 is making due contribution in the prevention of eye infection.