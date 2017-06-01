31 May 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ghost Workers Detected in the Civil Service

By Saikou Suwareh Jabai

The Permanent Secretary at the Personnel Management Office (PMO), Mr. Pateh Jah, has revealed that preliminary findings indicate that there are ghost workers in the civil service, whose salaries are still floating.

Mr.Jah was speaking during the Public Service Commission's meeting with President Barrow.

Mr. Jah said the findings from a recent staff audit exercise that has been carried out, have been submitted to the relevant authorities, to execute the necessary actions.

He said the general observations indicate that some staff do not have the requisite resources to do the job they have been appointed to, and cannot respond to the call to improve service delivery.

He said the development agenda of the new government includes institutional reforms which necessitated a nationwide staff audit exercise.

According to Mr. Jah, the system requires to be strengthened.

The Permanent Secretary concludes: "You cannot deliver when you don't have people who have the necessary skills and expertise to do the job. These are part of the challenges that they would be able to uncover during the exercises".

