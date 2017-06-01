Gambia: Sohna Free to Play After Sorting Out Work Permit Problem

Ebrima Sohna is finally free to play football again having been given the all-clear by the Finnish FA, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The combative midfielder was made to wait for twenty-five days on the pitch peripheries before getting the approval to kick a ball.

Sohna sealed a return to the Finnish Premier league after signing a seven-month-long contract with club side VPS. It was initially hoped Ebrima will make a straight go into his new club's starting line up but work permit issues including the bureaucracy involved in obtaining one forced the Gambian to exercise patience.

However, the wait is now over after the papers were delivered to the club. Gaffer Vuorinen couldn't wait to name the scorpion, the 28-year-old, on the bench in Saturday's win over Abdoulie Mansally's PS Kemi.

The former Sandefjord playmaker's move comes after he won a civil suit against Kuwait Premier League Al Arabi over breach of contract.

FIFA ruled in the Gambia international's favour urging Al Arabai to pay the player in excess of 400,000 dollars as compensation for damages.