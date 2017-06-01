Gambia: What Is Going On?

editorial

As the media raises its voice against the detention of Ismaila Jammeh for more than 72 hours without trial more, detentions for more than 72 hours without trial are continuing.

Promise was made by President Barrow that there would be no detention without trial for more than 72 hours under his government.

Warrant officers Alieu Jeng and Abdoulie Jallow have been detained for more than 72 hours without trial.

There is the wrong claim that soldiers could be detained for more than 72 hours without trial under the Armed Forces Act. Those who make this claim should go and seek legal advice. The claim is erroneous. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land. All laws regarding detention must conform with its dictate or become null and void.

Nobody in The Gambia should be detained for more than 72 hours without being taken before a court. If this act continues the National Assembly members should raise their voices in the next sitting of the National Assembly to ensure that the supreme law of the land is respected and upheld.

CSOs should also not be dormant as they were under the previous government. They should find out who is responsible for such action and demand that they stop the practice.

All require the protection of law and no one is above the law, no one has legal protection to violate the law. This is what must be understood by all to bring a new Gambia.