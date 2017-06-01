Gambia: Bread Price Despite Reduction in Cost of Flour Concerns Trade Minister

Dr. Isatou Touray, Minister of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment expressed concern over the price of bread in the market, despite government's announcement to reduce the price of flour, last month.

Dr. Touray was speaking to journalists on Monday at the temporal office of the President, in Fajara, after a closed door meeting with President Adama Barrow and the management of the Gambia Milling Company.

"The price of flour has been reduced and up to now bakers have not reduced the cost of bread. This means that the impact of the reduction of flour is yet to be felt," she said.

However, she said that all these issues will be revisited and they will discuss with the bakers to see how best to reduce the price of bread. She commented on the promotion of policies to reduce poverty.

"In a similar policy commitment, a period of 6 months was provided for women vegetable producers to sell their onions and potatoes. This policy protects them as well as contributes to poverty reduction in The Gambia," Dr. Touray added.

The Trade minister commended the Gambia Milling Company (GMC) for making efforts to promote industrialization in the country and create employment opportunities for citizens as well as generate revenue, especially foreign exchange.

Meanwhile, Ralph. L. Moss, Senior Vice President of Sebaard Corporation, spoke keenly on their readiness to work with the new Government. He asserted that the environment is conducive for investors to contribute to the improvement of the livelihood of the populace.

"We discussed a lot of things with His Excellency, the President, in all areas of developments and they are also ready to work with us as partners in development," he said.