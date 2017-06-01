1 June 2017

Eritrea: Adult Education in Gogne and Lalay Gash

Barentu — Heads of Education Ministry's branch in Gogne and Lalay Gash sub-zones said that commendable progress has been achieved in adult education programs.

Pointing out that a total of 2,400 students have been attending classes in 41 adult literacy program sites, Mr. Natnael Yonas, coordinator of adult education in the Lalay Gash sub-zone, said that the remarkable progress achieved so far is the result of the continuous awareness raising programs.

Similarly, a total of 2775 nationals, 95% of whom are women, have been attending literacy program that has been offered in Gogne sub-zone in 46 sites, according to Mr. Issac Yosief, head of adult education program in the sub-zone.

Mr. Issac further pointed out that the adult education program has been introduced in a bid to provide wider access to adult nationals who lacked the opportunity to peruse education in regular classes.

