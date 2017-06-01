Eritrea: More Independence Day Celebrations

Asmara — Eritrean communities in Uganda, Angola, Canada and Germany as well as Huston, the US, have celebrated the 26th Independence Day Anniversary with a patriotic zeal.

The Eritrean community members residing in Uganda have colorfully celebrated the independence anniversary with reminisces of the noble Eritrean culture and reflecting a strong patriotic sentiment they cherish about their homeland.

Present in the celebratory event, Mr. Mohammed Suleiman, Eritrea's Ambassador to Uganda, said that the huge sacrifice that have been paid for the noble cause of independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty and sustainable development strides gives an added value to the Independence Day celebrations.

Mr. Mohammed further called on the Eritrean community members in Uganda to play due role towards the successful accomplishment of national development programs.

In a similar event held on 27th May in Luanda, Angola, Mr. Salieh Omar, Eritrea's Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa and Southern Africa region, pointed out that national holidays are occasions in which the true identity and societal values of the Eritrean people are duly reflected. The Ambassador also gave extensive briefings as regards the overall development activities being carried out by the people and Government of Eritrea.

In the same vein, Eritreans residing in Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Swaziland have celebrated the independence anniversary with a great national pride, according to a report from the Eritrean Embassy to the Republic of South Africa.

Meanwhile, Eritrean community members in Winnipeg, Hamilton and Burlington have also commemorated the independence anniversary under the theme "Laying Pillars for Vibrant Development". Sports and artistic shows and children's programs gave an added color to the event.

The Eritrean nationals residing in Huston, USA, indicated that the national independence anniversary was a reflection of the unity and harmony among Eritreans and portrayal of their beauty in diversity.