Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Receives U.S. Charge d'Affaires to Khartoum

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, received in his office the American Charge d'Affaires to Khartoum, Steven Koutsis.

In a press statement, Koutsis said that he discussed with the Assistant of the President the proposal of his country on the help to conveying humanitarian aid to the Blue Nile and South Kordofan areas.

He affirmed the United States' readiness to provide all forms of support and facilities for realizing security and stability in the two areas and Darfur.