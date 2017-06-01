Sudan: President Affirms State Keenness to Implement National Document

The office of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan a.i. Abdullah Fadil, today announced the… Read more »

Assistant of President of the Republic. Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanosi, who was received by President of the Republic, Wednesday, said in press statements that he deliberated with the President over mission was tasked within framework of system of Presidency of the Republic and joint work over internal and external issues as well as joint work for implementation of national dialogue outcome.

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has renewed State keenness to implement the National Dialogue outcome and the National Document through Government of National Accord to achieve interests and well-being of people of Sudan.

