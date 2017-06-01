31 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Guinea President Invites Sudanese Investors to Work in His Country

Khartoum — The General Union of the Sudanese Businessmen has commended the efforts exerted by president Alpha Conte of Guinea for the development and promotion of relations of cooperation between the Sudanese and Guineans business sectors and his conviction that the private sector could lead to the development of the African economies.

The Secretary General of Union, Bakri Yusuf said following a meeting that brought the union with the visiting Guinean president in Khartoum that president Conte has stressed the need for cooperation and coordination between the private sectors in the two countries in a way that would reflect positively on the peoples of the two nations

He said the president has extended invitation to the Sudanese businessmen to visit his country and meet their counterparts, saying he was ready to provide all facilities for the Sudanese investors to operate in his country.

He said this invitation was reaffirmed during a call at the union head office by the Guinean ambassador to the Sudan

