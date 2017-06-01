1 June 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Workshop to Validate Amendments Proposed to GMO Act 2004

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A two-day workshop on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) and the GMO Act 2004: Validation of Amendments Proposed to the GMO Act 2004, aiming to pave the way for the next stage of our economic development opened yesterday at the Boname Hall in Réduit.

The workshop is organised the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security in collaboration with the Mauritius Sugar Industry Research Institute and the Embassy of the United States in Mauritius. Its objective is to review the amendments being proposed to the Act. Some 45 participants are attending.

Present at the opening ceremony, the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Seeruttun, stated that the country is now ready to transform itself into a high-income economy and innovation is the key driver of economic growth in terms of wealth generation and job creation. Biotechnology is one of the vehicles of innovation that could contribute positively towards this vision, he said.

Speaking of the review of the GMO Act 2004, the Minister recalled that the Act was partially proclaimed in 2004, and a revised draft of the GMO Act is already available. The associated regulations to accompany this Act, he underlined, are being finalised and amendments proposed will consequently be validated. He also pointed out that all these initiatives will assist to protect human, animal and environmental health, protect consumers in making their choice regarding GMOs, and maintain international quality and safety standards to facilitate trade.

Minister Seeruttun stated that the National Biosafety Committee has been working on a series of regulations and technical guidelines to support the implementation of this legislation. He further stated that this year, necessary steps will be taken for the GMO Act to be fully proclaimed so that it plays its regulatory functions and provisions are also being made for the setting up of a National Biosafety Office.

The Minister underlined that well regulated systems for genetically modified plants should be in place for the development of biotech crops, so that no harm is caused to human, animal and the environment. The governance of biotech crops, he said, is characterised by a precautionary approach and most African countries are parties to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety to the Convention on Biological Diversity, an international agreement on biosafety that came into force in 2003. Mauritius was the first country in the world to sign this convention, he added.

Mauritius

Vice-Prime Minister Outlines Government Integrated Approach to Social Housing

The integrated approach to social housing provision comprising adequate infrastructure, amenities and recreational… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.