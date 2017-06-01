1 June 2017

South Africa: Specman in Cheetahs Squad for Mauritius Trip

Blitzbok star Rosko Specman has been included in the Cheetahs' squad for the World Club 10s tournament in Mauritius.

The tournament takes place at Mauritius' Anjalay Stadium on June 17 and 18.

It was recently announced that Specman would join the Cheetahs and he will play his first match for the franchise in the 10-man code.

The Cheetahs team for the trip will be coached by Rory Duncan, the union's director of rugby and Free State's Currie Cup coach.

The rest of the Cheetahs' Super Rugby management team will also go along, with the exception of head coach Franco Smith, who is in the Springbok camp as backline and skills specialist.

For the tournament in Mauritius, the Cheetahs were drawn in Pool B alongside the Bulls, Australia's Brumbies and the combined Tsunami Pyrenees.

Pool A consists of Australia's Western Force, England's Harlequins, Japan's Kubota Spears and a combined Africa Pacific Dragons.

Due to the upcoming international window, Super Rugby will break for a month and the Cheetahs' next scheduled match is at home against the Stormers on July 1.

Cheetah squad:

Charles Marais, Jacques du Toit, Carl Wegner, Armand Koster, Reniel Hugo, Elandré Huggett, Danie Mienie, Rayno Benjamin, Ali Mgijima, Niell Jordaan, Henco Venter, Junior Pokomela, Niel Marais, Tian Meyer, Ruan van Rensburg, William Small-Smith, JW Jonker, Luther Obi, Rosko Specman

