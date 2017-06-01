Mauritius: Vice-Prime Minister Outlines Government Integrated Approach to Social Housing

press release

The integrated approach to social housing provision comprising adequate infrastructure, amenities and recreational facilities aimed at enhancing the quality of life of families through a safe and healthy environment was the focus of the message of the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Showkutally Soodhun, at the handing over ceremony of cheques to 276 beneficiaries of Roof Slab Grant Scheme in Port Louis on 31 May 2017.

The Vice-Prime Minister pointed out, that in line with the new approach, the residential developments of National Housing Development Company Ltd (NHDC) pave the way for modern design of housing estate. The size of housing unit has been extended from 39 m2 to 50 m2, and children's playgrounds, parking for residents, greenspace areas, petanque courts are incorporated on site. "Access to transport facilities and job markets is also a prerequisite in the planning of upcoming housing estate," said Mr Soodhun.

Cheques totalling Rs 17 m were handed over to the 276 beneficiaries under the Roof Slab Grant Scheme. Mr. Soodhun appreciated the efforts and determination of the latest beneficiaries of the Roof Slab Grant Scheme in owning and building their houses, while reiterating Government's commitment to provide decent living conditions to the population. He annpounced that morcellement projects and construction of additional housing units are in the pipeline.

Roof Slab Grant Scheme

The Roof Slab Grant Scheme applies to households who own a plot of land and need assistance to complete the construction of their houses. Households earning less than Rs 10 000 monthly benefit from a maximum one-off cash grant of Rs 75 000, and those earning between Rs 10,001 and to Rs 15 000 monthly are eligible for a maximum one-off cash grant of Rs 40 000. The grant is for casting of the roof slab for an area up to 110m² and payment is effected after construction has reached beam level.