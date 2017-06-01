Mauritius: Chagos Archipelago - Committee of Parliamentarians Meets to Take Stock of Latest Development

press release

The Committee of Parliamentarians on the Chagos Archipelago met on 31 May 2017 under the chairmanship of the Minister of Defence, Minister for Rodrigues, Sir Anerood Jugnauth to exchange views on latest developments relating to the Chagos Archipelago.

The Committee, according to a Communiqué issued by the Minister Mentor's Office, noted that no progress had been made in the talks held between Mauritius and the United Kingdom, following the understanding reached in New York last September to defer, at the UK's request, the consideration of item 87 of the UN General Assembly agenda entitled "Request for an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences of the separation of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius in 1965".

The Committee welcomed the decision of the Government of Mauritius to proceed with the action which it had initiated at the level of the UN General Assembly and to call for the consideration of item 87 by the General Assembly. It reiterated that Mauritius has sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago and does not recognise the so-called "British Indian Ocean Territory".

Prior to the meeting of the Committee, Sir Anerood Jugnauth met Mr. Olivier Bancoult, Chairman and Leader of the Chagos Refugees Group, to exchange views on the Chagos Archipelago issue.

Mr. Bancoult reaffirmed the full support of Mauritians of Chagossian origin to Government action with regard to the completion of the decolonisation process of Mauritius and the effective exercise by Mauritius of its sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, and in particular the action which it had initiated at the level of the UN General Assembly.

The Committee of parliamentarians on the Chagos Archipelago comprises the leader of the Opposition as well as representatives of political parties represented in the National Assembly.