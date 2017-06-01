announcement

The NDP4 is differentiated from its three predecessors by a number of focus issues. Firstly, this is a higher-level plan, characterized by fewer and more carefully selected and sequenced goals and associated target values.



The detailed programmes on how to achieve the various NDP4 goals and targets will be led to the various Offices, Ministries and Agencies (O/M/As) responsible for the relevant sectors.

These detailed O/M/A plans will be scrutinized by the National Planning Commission (NPC) to ensure that they fit into the programme logic and have a reasonable chance of being actualized.

Given our challenges, the NDP4 has adopted three overarching goals:

High and sustained economic growth

Increased income equality

Employment creation

To reach these goals, this NDP has identified key areas of focus that will create the necessary momentum for higher economic growth.

While other sectors will not be neglected, attention will be shifted to priority sectors to ensure the impact and results of our efforts are optimal. During the NDP4 period, the following economic sectors will enjoy priority status:

Logistics

Tourism

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Implementation strategies are clearly spelled out, their emphasis is on a formalised structure of Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E), which encourages accountability. The National Planning Commission will carry out the M&E function. At over 22 years of age Namibia is no longer a young State; we have come of age and thus need a new approach and fresh determination.

Our destiny is in our hands, and more vigour and urgency is required to actualise Vision 2030. The philosophy of NDP4, therefore, is to provide direction as regard to high-level national priorities, desired outcomes, and strategic initiatives.

Common to all of us, Government, the private sector, labour and civil society in our joint commitment to achieving the goals set out in NDP4 are strong values.

We cherish as a nation, good governance, partnership, and people centered economic development. NDP4 broadly comprises three priority areas. Each of these will be attended to by a number of strategic areas. For all strategic areas, desired outcomes for 2017 have been formulated, along with the recommended strategies that need to be implemented.

Click here to download the softcopy of the NDP 4 Book

In addition, the content of NDP4 Volume One is summarized into the Executive Summary.