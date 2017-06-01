Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Profits Decline

The Bank of Kigali has reported thinner profit margins, which it blames on declining deposits and a low appetite for loans during the first quarter of 2017.

According to the bank's highlights of the overall banking sector, credit to the private sector strengthened to 4.2 per cent in January to March 2017, but was lower than the 19 per cent recorded over the same period last year.

This has hurt the 14 banks' lending business with Bank of Kigali, the first lender on the Rwanda market to release its first quarter 2017 results to report a 1.2 percentage point drop in profits.

The Rwanda Stock Exchange-listed lender posted a Rwf5.6 billion ($6.6 million) net profit this quarter, compared with Rwf6.8 billion ($8 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2016.

Now it is seeking new businesses and investing in technology to boost shareholders' earnings.

Share price

The Bank of Kigali share price has plummeted by 25 per cent in value, dragging down its market valuation by 34 per cent.

The share price dropped from Rwf327 ($0.39), the highest it traded in March 2014, to Rwf245 ($0.29) per share as of last week on Thursday.

The bank is planning to diversify its business by tapping into the small and medium business sector and investing in technology.

"We have implemented a new risk-based pricing model that has reduced lending rates for loyal customers and businesses exhibiting sound governance," said Diane Karusisi, chief executive of Bank of Kigali while announcing the quarter one 2017 results.

Expanding into the retail market, according to market players also cushions the lender from concentration risks.

Corporates banking dominates the lending book and deposit base at the bank. Corporate clients balances and deposits in the first quarter totaled to Rwf232.9 billion ($278.6 million) compared with Rwf95 billion ($113.5 million) retail clients.