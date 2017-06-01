South Africa: Steyn Joins Boks in Plettenberg Bay

Frans Steyn joined up with the Springbok squad on Wednesday afternoon at their training camp in Plettenberg Bay and said he is looking forward to his return to the Bok surroundings.

He joined the squad after playing for the Barbarians against England at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Springbok squad is currently busy with a week-long training camp in Plettenberg Bay in preparation for the Test series against France, which kicks off on 10 June at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

"Coach Allister and I had a good chat and he told me I can still make a contribution towards the Springboks, while I told him I would do my best for the team when I join them," said Steyn.

"I am looking forward to getting to know the squad members a bit better during the next couple of days," added Steyn.

In welcoming the player to the squad, Springbok coach Allister Coetzee said he was really looking forward to Steyn slotting into the squad over the next couple of days.

"Frans comes with a wealth of experience and I am delighted that he has joined us as we continue with our preparations for the French series. With so many new faces in the squad's backline it really is a huge bonus to have a player of the calibre of Frans joining us," said Coetzee.

Steyn plays for French club side Montpellier and was the youngest member of the 2007 Rugby World Cup winning squad which lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in France. He last played for the Springboks in 2012 and is one of the most versatile players ever to don the Springbok jersey, having played Test rugby at flyhalf, centre (inside and outside), wing and fullback.

The 30-year-old Steyn reached his 50th Bok Test cap against Argentina during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship in 2012, and has represented South Africa in 53 Test matches and three non-cap internationals.

Meanwhile, the Springbok squad continued with their training activities on Wednesday, amid pleasant Southern Cape weather conditions. The players were put through their paces in two field sessions, while they also completed various other team activities on Wednesday.

They will wrap up their preparations in Plettenberg Bay on Saturday and will travel north to Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

