31 May 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: A/Ibom Speaker Drums Support for Gov Emmanuel's Reelection

By Bernard Tolani Dada

Uyo — Members of 'Uyio Mkparawa Uyo, a socio-political group in Akwa Ibom State, has been urged to consider the reelection of Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term in 2019.

The speaker of the State House of Assembly, Barr. Onofiok Luke, who made the plea at the weekend when the leadership of the group paid him a courtesy visit in his office promised to partner the group for the benefit of Uyo Senatorial district, and explained that it would be in the overall interest of Uyo Senatorial district to support the governor who hails from Eket Senatorial district to go for second term in office.

Commending the governor for the vigorous pursuit of his industrialization agenda for the state, the speaker noted that the recent investment index released by the bureau of statistics, a federal government agency, which places Akwa Ibom second on the chart as the second most viable state for investment, was a testimony to the sincerity of purpose, and visionary leadership style of the governor.

