The Swapo politburo yesterday said it would bring together youth league leaders to resolve tensions flowing from the league's recent disputed central committee meeting.

Some youth leaders boycotted the disputed CC meeting that was held in Windhoek on 13 May.

They said they boycotted the meeting because it was unconstitutional, as it had not been preceded by district and regional conferences.

Other aggrieved youth leaders have also approached the High Court to nullify the resolutions of the meeting, with a hearing set for Friday, 2 June.

The disputed meeting resolved that presidential candidate Hage Geingob should stand unopposed at the party's elective congress in November this year, and National Youth Council chairperson Mandela Kapere was nominated to stand for the youth league's secretary position at SPYL's August congress.

Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba yesterday said the politburo has noted with concern the ongoing strife in the leadership ranks of SPYL.

To tackle the situation, he said, the politburo has created a committee to bring together SPYL leaders in order to find an amicable solution to the tensions. The committee consists of home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, former national assembly speaker Theo-Ben Gurirab, former Cabinet minister Ben Amadhila and current labour minister Erkki Nghimtina, and will be chaired by Mbumba.

"We want to engage them and understand everyone's concerns, and why they are taking each other to court, in order to guide and direct them on the way forward and stop these conflicts," said Mbumba.

Sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, however, allege that the politburo committee would push for the nullification of the resolutions of the disputed SPYL central committee meeting at the meeting with the youth leaders. Mbumba did not indicate when this meeting would be held, but said the politburo has called on the youth who are Swapo members to conduct themselves as true members of the party, and not as agents of destruction.

Acting SPYL secretary Veikko Nekundi said the youth league would always abide by the rules of the party.

He said he welcomed efforts to unite SPYL factions, and that he would respect any decision that came out of the committee meeting.

The politburo this week also endorsed the outcomes of the party's Grootfontein district conference of 21 May.