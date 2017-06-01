Namibia: Genocide Victims Remembrance Day Held

ABOUT 300 people gathered at Ovambanderu Commando next to the Katutura old age home to remember those who died at the hands of German colonial forces between 1904 and 1908.

Organised by the Ovaherero/Ovambanderu and Nama Council for Dialogue (ONDC) 1904-1908 Genocide, the commemoration included prayers, preceded by the lighting of candles and a brief history of what happened during the genocide.

Speaking at the event, ONCD chairperson Jeffrey Kavendjii said the genocide was one of the darkest eras in Namibian history and should not be forgotten.

"When we talk of this brutal killing of our people, we are talking of children who lost their parents, husbands, wives and families that were torn apart."

He told Nampa that the ONCD intended holding the unofficial remembrance day on 28 May, but could not do so this year because of the recent long weekend, and instead decided to hold it on Monday, 5 June.

All German-run concentration camps in Namibia were ordered to close on 28 May 1908 and political prisoners released. The day marked the official end of the extermination campaign.

A motion to declare 28 May 'National Genocide Remembrance Day' has reached parliament. The motion was tabled by Swanu of Namibia president Usutuaije Maamberua in the National Assembly in April 2016, with the aim of having 28 May declared a national day.

The motion was referred to the parliamentary standing committee on constitution and legal affairs for further consultation with the public and relevant stakeholders, which started earlier this month.

Consultations focus on the proposed remembrance day and to determine a suitable date for such a commemoration.

Residents of //Karas, Otjozondjupa and Kavango East regions have been consulted so far.

Nampa