Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Accused. Felix Kaweesi murder suspects at Nakawa Magistrate’s Court in Kampala recently.

Kampala — There was chaos at Nakawa Court this morning, as the wives and other relatives to suspects in the murder of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi threw their babies at prison warders. They claimed that ever since their husbands were arrested, life has not been the same in their homes because they were the families' sole breadwinners.

Chaos started shortly after Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court adjourned the case with some of the relatives generously extending their hands to greet the hand cuffed suspects.

The shaking of the hands between the 21 suspects and their relatives, who had stormed the court, did not go well down with the prison warders who in turn lined themselves to form a human shield/barrier between the suspects and the already angry relatives who were wailing.

A child of about three years was then thrown at the prison warders by her grandfather. His son is one of the suspects.

"Twakowa.. twakowa... ! " (loosely translated as "We are fed up") shouted the man before throwing the toddler at the prison warders.

Presiding Grade One Magistrate Noah Sajjabi had earlier on adjourned the matter to June 15 for mention of the case since the investigations by the police are still going on.

Prosecution alleges that the accused on the morning of March 17, 2017 at Kulambiro within Kampala District shot dead AIGP Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and his driver Godfrey Wambewo.