31 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Hitman Steps Closer to Another World Title Shot

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Former WBA lightweight world champion Paulus 'The Hitman' Moses has moved a few steps closer to another big world-title shot this month's recently released World Boxing Organisation (WBO) rankings have revealed.

Moses moved slightly up from position 5 into the WBO's top-4 rankings - into number four to be precise.

Being in the top 15 is one thing, but being in the top four puts you right in the thick of things because usually the top 4 are the ones considered for final world title eliminators, which ultimately guarantees them a fight with the current world champion, according to promoter Nestor Tobias.

WBO world champion Terry Flanagan will be expected to make his mandatory defence against world number-1 Felix Verdejo in his next fight and that throws the possibility of a world title fight for Moses even more open.

"We will of course motivate for a world title eliminator with the WBO for his next fight, because Moses has a boxing pedigree worthy of another chance to become a world champion.

"I have never seen anybody as committed and disciplined as Hitman. He fights and moves like a 20-year-old and I have no doubt that this time he will at least get a chance to fight for another world title, and of course anything can happen once he does. All I know is that he is hungry for success and another world title is his ultimate goal," Tobias said.

Moses, who turns 39 this year, remains in great shape and his appetite for the gym is just incredible.

The Hitman said: "I am delighted to be rated up there with the best in the world in the lightweight division. It took me 7 years in boxing to clinch my first world title. I lost this world title in 2010, and in 2017, my dream is to win another world title, which will be exactly 7 years after I lost the first one.

"That is what it takes in real boxing to get to another world title, patience, perseverance, hard work and commitment. there are no shortcuts in boxing and it feels great to be where I am in my career."

Namibia

Transnamib Within an Inch of Appointing CEO

TransNamib board chairperson Paul Smith yesterday said TransNamib would appoint a permanent chief executive officer… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.