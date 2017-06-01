Namibia: National Teams Head Off On Tough Campaigns

NAMIBIA's sporting prowess and progress will be on the line over the next few weeks as its national soccer, rugby and cricket teams leave to compete in various international tournaments.

The Brave Warriors start their qualifying campaign for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final away to Guinea Bissau; the national rugby team travels to Uruguay to compete in the Nations Cup; and the national cricket team leaves for Scotland to compete in the Intercontinental Cup and the World Cricket League series, which is a qualifier for the 2019 World Cup.

Since Ricardo Mannetti took over as the Brave Warriors coach in 2013 he always said that the main goal would be to build a team that can qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals.

Now that time has arrived, but certainly not in the way Mannetti would have imagined it - with his local players inactive due to a non-existent local league, while his foreign-based players return after arduous league campaigns in South Africa and Botswana.

Mannetti, however, said he was geared up to reach his goal, despite the obstacles.

"I didn't foresee that the league will not be on, but it's just an obstacle that we have to work around and it's still my passion to qualify for Afcon 2019," he said.

Regarding the foreign-based players, five more joined the camp this week and Mannetti said he was very encouraged by their attitude.

"When they arrived I told them to take time off with their families, but they were all at the next training session, so that gave me an indication of how keen they are."

He said his players were fit and ready, but that they lacked match fitness. Mannetti had hoped to leave for Ghana this week for some matches training there, but by yesterday their flight arrangements had not been finalised.

"I'm not sure when we will go, I already wanted to leave, but there are now complications with the flights. I still hope that we can go to Ghana this week to prepare, but if not, we will go directly to Guinea Bissau next week and will not be able to play a practise match," he said.

Mannetti said Guinea Bissau would be a tough team to beat on their home ground in Bissau, but he was looking for a positive result.

"It's so important to get the campaign going with a good performance. When I became the coach I knew the team was not ready mentally because I know the mental level that is required to qualify for Afcon, but now we are more mature," he said.

Fortunately, Namibia does not have the toughest of groups and will be campaigning against Guinea Bissau, Zambia and Mozambique in Group K. None of the teams are highly ranked in Africa or the world, while they are all ranked closely to each other.

Namibia and Guinea Bissau share 24th place in Africa and 94th in the world, while Zambia is ranked 26th and 98th, and Mozambique 27th and 105.

Namibia is in one of 12 qualifying groups, with all the group winners and the three best runner-ups joining the hosts Cameroon for the 2019 Afcon finals.

The national cricket team leaves for Scotland on Saturday to compete against the host nation in the Intercontinental Cup and the World Cricket League (WCL) series.

They are currently last in both competitions, although they have some matches in hand, but victory will be essential if they hope to progress further. Especially the two WCL matches will be vital since they are part of a qualifying path for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The national rugby team leaves for Uruguay on Thursday to compete in the Nations Cup for second tier rugby nations.

The Nations Cup has become an important tournament for these nations over the past decade, and coming a year before the 2019 Rugby World Cup qualifiers start, they will have added importance.

Namibia has won the competition once before - in 2010 under Jacques Burger's captaincy, but they came third last year and current captain Renaldo Bothma is upbeat about their chances this year.

"I am very confident this year and very excited. This is one of the strongest squads that Namibia has sent to the Nations Cup, especially with the exposure that some of the guys have received," he said in an interview with supersport.com

"Some of them have played Super Rugby this year and made their debut. The squad is definitely one of the strongest that I've been involved in in the last three or four years. There is excitement in the camp and Namibia believes we are a country that isn't just there to compete. We want to win the Nations Cup this year. It will give confidence to our rugby and our country and I'm looking forward to it," he said.

"It will give us a lot of confidence for the Africa Cup afterwards, where we play another five games in July, to prepare us for next year's World Cup qualifiers."

Namibia are grouped with Uruguay and an Argentina XV in their Pool. The other teams competing in the Nations Cup are Emerging Italy, Russia and Spain.