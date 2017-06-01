Nigerian Navy Investigating Deadly Clash With Police - Director

The Nigerian Navy says it is investigating the cause of Tuesday's deadly clash between its personnel and police in Calabar, Cross River State.

Naval personnel attacked and killed at least three police officers and set a police station alight in Calabar after a brawl between a naval officer a police traffic officer.

The director of information, Nigerian Navy, Suleman Dahun, a naval captain, on Wednesday, said investigation was ongoing.

He said normalcy had since returned to Calabar after the clash.

He said the service would do everything humanly possible to avert future occurrence of such ugly clash.

Mr. Dahun told the News Agency of Nigeria that everything had been resolved, and normalcy had also returned.

The brawl started at the Akim neighbourhood around 4p.m. on Tuesday.

By 8p.m., it had developed into a deadly fighting, with naval officers attacking a police divisional headquarters, killing three officers and injuring others after setting the facility alight.