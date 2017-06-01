Uganda: Ivan Ssemwanga Under Tight Security, Even in Death

Photo: The Nation

A police officer stands guard next to the grave of Ugandan businessman Ivan Ssemwanga.

Flashy Ugandan businessman Ivan Ssemwanga is still heavily guarded, even as his body lies inside a grave.

According to reports from Uganda ' s mainstream media, the deceased's fresh grave is under heavy protection from the Uganda Police.

And commenting on the development, family spokesman Jimmy Luyinda said the security is intended to safeguard the grave from people with plans to exhume the body and steal the coffin and money that was buried with Ssemwanga.

Luyinda also said the security enforcement will remain until the family builds a wall around the grave.

ARMED POLICEMEN

On Wednesday, some armed policemen were pictured standing by the grave while others were seated under a tree with yet another one patrolling the site to ensure no one trespasses or accesses the grave yard.

Ssemwanga passed on in South Africa last week. He was the estranged husband to socialite Zari Hassan with whom they bore three children. Zari has since remarried popular Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platinumz.

His body, which was dressed in a fitting flashy suit and expensive jewellery, was later flown home in an expensive casket and buried on Tuesday at his ancestral home at Naklilo village, Kayunga District.

The ceremony was marked with a bizarre ritual by his associates from the Rich Gang who popped champagne and poured it into his grave. Members of the Rich Gang also splashed cash into the grave.

