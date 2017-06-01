1 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda: Ivan Ssemwanga Under Tight Security, Even in Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
A police officer stands guard next to the grave of Ugandan businessman Ivan Ssemwanga.
By Nahashon Musungu

Flashy Ugandan businessman Ivan Ssemwanga is still heavily guarded, even as his body lies inside a grave.

According to reports from Uganda ' s mainstream media, the deceased's fresh grave is under heavy protection from the Uganda Police.

And commenting on the development, family spokesman Jimmy Luyinda said the security is intended to safeguard the grave from people with plans to exhume the body and steal the coffin and money that was buried with Ssemwanga.

Luyinda also said the security enforcement will remain until the family builds a wall around the grave.

ARMED POLICEMEN

On Wednesday, some armed policemen were pictured standing by the grave while others were seated under a tree with yet another one patrolling the site to ensure no one trespasses or accesses the grave yard.

Ssemwanga passed on in South Africa last week. He was the estranged husband to socialite Zari Hassan with whom they bore three children. Zari has since remarried popular Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platinumz.

His body, which was dressed in a fitting flashy suit and expensive jewellery, was later flown home in an expensive casket and buried on Tuesday at his ancestral home at Naklilo village, Kayunga District.

The ceremony was marked with a bizarre ritual by his associates from the Rich Gang who popped champagne and poured it into his grave. Members of the Rich Gang also splashed cash into the grave.

Uganda

Opposition Cry Foul As Parliament Approves U.S.$ 8 Billion Budget

Parliament yesterday, Wednesday passed a Shs 29-trillion budget for the financial year 2017/2018 after a prolonged… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.