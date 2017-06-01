Kenya: St George's Banned Again From National Games

Hardly a month after their basketball boys team was locked out of the National Secondary Schools Term One Games in April for fielding ineligible players, St George's High School are at it again.

The school's handball team, which won the Coast region title at Shanzu teachers college a fortnight ago, has also been disqualified from this year's National Term Two A Games set for Mombasa next week.

Coast Secondary Schools Sports Association Secretary Munga Mwadena on Wednesday said St George's High handball team has been thrown out for two reasons, one following successful appeal by Barani Secondary against St George's for fielding David Daniel Kisangi who was ineligible.

According to Mwadena, St George's was also to be locked out on technicality because the school is currently closed after students rioted over the weekend protesting the school administration's refusal to allow a students' function at the institution.

"KSSSA rules do not allow schools to participate in any of its activities when the students are on strike which is a reason that automatically locked them out before Barani's appeal," Mwadena said.

Barani Secondary, who lost 18-11 to St George's High in the final, have been given the nod and will now be the official Coast representatives in handball boys at this games which kick off on Tuesday.

The jury, Mwadena said, is set to meet Thursday to decide any further disciplinary action to be taken on the school following the successful appeal.

According to Mwadena, Kisangi transferred from Kaya Tiwi School last year while in Form Two and was in the same class this year according to the team list submitted, which he said was a clear indication that the had repeated a class contrary to the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association rules which do not allow repeaters to feature in school games until they stay out for one calendar year.

Elsewhere, Mbaraki Sports Club will be the venue for this year's Term Two A athletics championships.

School teams from all over the republic will start arriving in Mombasa on Friday for the week long event which kick offs on June 6.