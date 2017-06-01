1 June 2017

South Africa: Smit, Robbie On TV Panel for Lions Tour

The British and Irish Lions begin their epic 10-match tour of New Zealand with a match against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians on Saturday.

It will mark the start of a fiendish trip that includes three matches against the world champions and fixtures against all five Super Rugby franchises.

Every match will be broadcast live on SuperSport with extensive build-ups by an array of analysts, among them 1980 Lion, John Robbie, and 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning captain John Smit , who also led the 2-1 Springbok triumph over the Lions in 2009.

Broadcast details (SA times):

June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians v British & Irish Lions, Whangarei, SS1 - 09:35

June 7: Blues v British & Irish Lions, Auckland, SS1 - 09:35

June 10: Crusaders v British & Irish Lions, Christchurch, SS1 - 09:35

June 13: Highlanders v British & Irish Lions, Dunedin, SS1 - 09:35

June 17: Maori All Blacks v British & Irish Lions, Rotorua, SS1 - 09:35

June 20: Chiefs v British & Irish Lions, Hamilton, SS1 - 09:35

June 24: First Test: NZ v British & Irish Lions, Auckland, SS1 - 09:35

June 27: Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions, Wellington, SS1 - 09:35

July 1: Second Test: NZ v British & Irish Lions, Wellington, SS1 - 09:35

July 8: Third Test: NZ v British & Irish Lions, Auckland, SS1 - 09:35

