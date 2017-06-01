Somalia: Cholera Kills 2 SNA Soldiers in Balidoogle As 50 Hospitalised

Somalia National Army soldiers based in Balidoogle have demanded for for an immediate health and sanitation operation after 2 of their colleagues died from cholera.

At least 50 SNA soldiers have been admitted at a local hospital with cholera symptoms according to several military officers who spoke to Radio Dalsan on condition of anonymity.

"We are in need of a quick intervention in this matter. We fear many will die cholera if help does not come soon" one military official told Radio Dalsan.

Some 5000 SNA soldiers are based at the camp a large number that has caused congestion at the base in Lower Shabelle.

The number of soldiers at the camp rose following a decree that all SNA soldiers move out of Mogadishu.

Ironically Prime Minister Hassan Khayre had visited the camp three days to boost the soldiers morale in the fight against militant group Alshabaab.

Cholera has recently killed more than 400 Somalis mostly in regions much hit by the just ended drought.