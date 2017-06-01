Former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs wants to know who had access to his blood sample while it was in a laboratory for testing, it emerged on Thursday in his drunk driving case in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

His legal team indicated that they wanted information on "who could have altered it, opened the fridge and [who] could have access to the blood".

The purpose of the request was to see if mistakes were made.

In reply, the State said it was still trying to get documentation on who was in the laboratory at the time.

As part of the request for further particulars, the State was also planning to hand over video footage to his team by Friday.

No reference was made to what the footage contained.

Gibbs, 43, now a sports analyst and commentator, was dressed in jeans, loafers and a black shirt that revealed the tattoos on his arms.

He appeared relaxed in the dock. He faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In December 2014, it was reported that he had been arrested in Cape Town.

Western Cape police could not confirm his identity at the time, but said a 40-year-old man was arrested following a car accident on November 30, 2014. He was granted bail.

He had allegedly been speeding when he collided with a Toyota in Camps Bay.

At his last appearance, he told News24 that he was upbeat despite it being a drawn-out process.

"We would obviously just like to get some clarification on the whole thing. But that's the way the law works. It just takes some time. I am always in good spirits," he said at the time.

The court heard on Thursday that he would be travelling over the next few months.

As he walked out, he confirmed to News24 that he would be travelling for work.

His case was postponed until September.

