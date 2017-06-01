1 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Night Nurse On R30 Million Fraud Charges

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 52-year-old Cape Town nurse was arrested for allegedly fleecing specialists out of at least R30m in a fake investment scheme, the Hawks said on Thursday.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said the ex-financial services provider, also a stockbroker, was arrested during night shift at a private clinic in the city on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old man allegedly duped mostly specialists in the Western Cape between 2004 and 2014 into parting with their money for high-yield investment returns.

However, he allegedly spent the money on himself instead.

He is expected to face charges related to fraud, theft and money laundering after his arrests by the Serious Commercial Crime Unit.

Source: News24

South Africa

#GuptaLeaks - How Zuma's Friends Scored $400 Billion in Kickbacks

In our first exposé from the #GuptaLeaks, we show how the president's friends and their associates are diverting… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.