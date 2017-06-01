Somalia: UN Envoy Welcomes Peace Discussions in Adado Town

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Somalia Michael Keating welcomes the peace discussions that took place between Presidents Abdiweli Mohamed Ali "Gaas" of Puntland and Ahmed Ducaale Geelle "Xaaf" of Galmudug state to build peace and confidence in the central regions, with a focus on Gaalkacyo, on 29 May 2017.

"The discussions that took place between Presidents Gaas and Xaaf are very significant and encouraging. Resolving grievances and finding mutually beneficial solutions is the way forward for the central regions overall, and especially for Galkacyo right now," said SRSG Keating. "Everyone stands to benefit."

The two state presidents agreed to end the dispute and promote constructive dialogue between their administrations. They committed to the opening of roads to allow free movement of people and goods.

United Nations and international partners stand ready to support Presidents Gaas and Xaaf and working with all constituencies in supporting Somalia's peace and state-building process.