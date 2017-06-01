Uganda: Drama As Bamugemereire Visits Wakiso Lands Office

There was drama at the Ministry of Lands zonal offices in Wakiso district on Wednesday following an impromptu visit by Commission inquiring into land matters.

The visit, which was part of the Commission's first public hearing out of Kampala, caused a stampede at the offices, whose workers have in the past been accused of arriving late for work, laziness and sloppiness.

Justice Catherine Bamugemereire and her commissioners seemed to have carefully planned to storm the offices so as to interact with clients who had turned up with complaints.

Journalists who had turned up at the Wakiso court to cover the commission of inquiry proceedings were taken by surprise when Bamugemereire and the other commissioners suddenly drove out of the premises when the hearing was expected to commence.

The journalists were only alerted by probe secretary, Olive Kazarwe, who told them that they were likely to miss the biggest story of the day. Bamugemereire arrived at the Lands zonal office at about 9:45am causing a stampede that was even more worsened by her security detail comprised of Counter Terrorism Police.

Her first target was the District Lands office, which she missed because she was instead directed to the Lands zonal office located up stairs. The principal lands management officer at Wakiso Lands office, Jackson Mukaga hadn't arrived by the time Bamugemereire and her team checked in.

Bamugemereire knocked on his office door several times but there was no response. Francis Banumba, a senior registration officer was already on his desk. On entering Banumba's office, the commissioners were stunned to find some of the land titles, including both the newly-processed and very old titles scattered on the office floor.

There was no visible filing cabinet in the office. Banumba complained that his office, just like that of other offices under Wakiso Land zone isn't well-facilitated. He said the office was also faced with huge cases of title forgeries.

He pulled a collection of 'forged' land titles from his drawer, some of them with his 'forged' signature. Banumba explained that police haven't helped much to apprehend the fraudsters. From Banumba's office, the commissioners returned to Mukaga's office at around 10:50am but he still wasn't there.

When the commissioners finally accessed the office, they found several complaint letters on his desk. One, from a law firm belonging to the former Lands minister Omara Atubo complaining on behalf of a client, whose land in Bukasa was erroneously transferred to another person.

Bamugemereire wasn't amused that the officer wasn't at his desk when they arrived.

"In my mind when I said I want to see the Lands office, I expected to find the [person in charge] seated. We did not give warning by the way. We just walked in without warning. We had sent our officers early in the morning and they had been on phone [communicating]...We were aware that we were not going to find certain officers... But we are here to check how things are working. What am trying to say is that we are on the ground; we're picking the issues as the come up. We want to gather as much information as possible but we found an empty chair", she said.

After three minutes in an office, whose owner was said to be in the Lands office in Kampala, the Commission marched to the ICT section. Bamugemereire knocked at the door expecting to take the occupants by surprise but Banumba came in first and placed his fingers on the electronic door access system to usher in the commissioner.

It was around 11:03am. Two ICT officers, Henry Mugume and Patience Ahumuza were already at work. The two are in-charge of verifying expiring leases among others. Joyce Habasa, a commissioner and surveyor by profession, asked the duo several questions. Mukaga finally arrived to join the meeting in the ICT section.

The World Bank-funded land title computerization project has been criticized by some of the witnesses that have appeared before the Commission of Inquiry. After about fifteen minutes at the ICT section, Bamugemereire and her team decide to return to the customer care section located down stairs where they found a seemingly dissatisfied, Rose Namazi. She claimed has spent close to six months trying to secure her land title from possible fraud.

Namazi, dressed in a green dotted busuti (gomesi) was seated at the reception holding copies of her land titles. She was planning to walk out of the office when Bamugemereire and her team arrived.

The 75-year old woman had gone to seek information on whether she should surrender her land title to the heir. According to Namazi, the heir had asked her to surrender the land title to him claiming that his five-acre piece of land was wrongfully annexed to hers.

Namazi said she was uncomfortable to surrender the title fearing that her land might be grabbed. Andrew Mwanje, a customer care officer at the office had advised the old lady to seek services of a lawyer or a surveyor.

Mukaga promised to personally follow up Namazi's matter. With Namazi's issues almost done, the Commission was led to the Zone's Lands strong room. The strong room holds tens of thousands of land titles from Kyadondo and Busiro area stored on shelves. Mukaga told the Commission that the Zone needs a bigger strong room since the current one has no room left because of the numerous land title subdivisions.

He explained that the many real estate dealers and land brokers are partly to blame for the space issues since they rank high in applying to subdivide land titles. From the strong room, the Commission visited other officers on duty, who, now the found more prepared. Bamugemeriere directed the officers to furnish her Commission with a number of documents.

The Commission returned to Wakiso court at a quarter to 1:00pm to address some of the district officials including the chief administrative officer, Luke Lokuda.

Lokuda told the Commission that Wakiso with about two million people is urbanizing so fast in all its four municipalities. He said over 70 percent of land transactions in Uganda are in Wakiso district.

Lokuda said land in Waksio is mostly owned by Buganda kingdom, adding that most of the local governments there don't even own the land they seat on. Bamugemereire explained that their decision to seat in Wakiso district and the impromptu visit to the Land office were meant to help the Commission feel the real issues on the ground.

Wakiso is home to eighty percent of the country's wetlands. The district is one of those with serious conflicts between landlords and their tenants. Almost every judicial officer at Wakiso has over two hundred land cases before them.

Information from court indicates that the land cases at the district outweigh criminal cases. The worst bit of it is that the rate of land disputes tends to inform the type of crimes that happen in Wakiso.

