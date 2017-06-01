Uganda: Risky, Exciting Business of Animal Translocation

Photo: The Observer

UWA rangers with a captured kob.

The sun's piercing rays slip through the shrubs of Murchison Falls national park.

A team of veterinary doctors from Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) and Makerere University's college of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security (COVAB) assemble at the Pakuba junction with game rangers, wardens and other middle-level managers for the first massive translocation of the Uganda kob.

A few metres away, a herd of about 50 kobs graze, enjoying the early morning sunshine as the team led by UWA vet Dr Margaret Druciru plot on how to capture them.

This is May 21, the seventh day of the two-week exercise to translocate at least 192 kobs from Murchison Falls national park to Kidepo Valley national park under the biodiversity enrichment project.

"We had an upsurge of kobs in Murchison Falls; their population was estimated at over 34,000 yet in Kidepo, the kobs population is very low. That is why we want to boost Kidepo's population," Simplicious Gessa, UWA's public relations officer, tells journalists.

My anticipation is high, making me grow bored by the prolonged briefing session by the UWA officials. Those of us wearing bright-coloured clothes are asked to change to dull colours, followed by a list of the dos and don'ts of the exercise.

"This is a conservation and marketing exercise. Many things can go right and many things can go wrong," Gessa says.

This statement shakes me awake and I ask for an elaborate explanation, and the response is scary: Accidents are inevitable and in previous days, they had recorded cases of people who fell off fast-moving trucks during the chase, while others were harmed by the kobs during the capture.

"Animals get very dangerous in that situation, they may want to jump out and escape and in the process harm you if you are not careful," Dr Druciru says, pointing out a veterinarian whose overalls were torn by a kob he was capturing.

THE CAPTURE

About 500 metres away, a 300-metre long trap (booma), made out of green tarpaulin has been erected with an opening to lure the animals into a camouflaged truck.

When everything is set, double-cabin pickup trucks make a C-formation around the kobs before the terribly high-speed drive through the shrubs begins in chase of the animals. I am in one of the trucks.

The much anticipation I earlier had is long-gone thanks to the terribly high speed that sees us tear through shrubbery and drive over anthills in the park. Marion Kagume, an M.Sc. Wildlife Health and Management student at Makerere University, does not help calm my fears when she narrates of a person who fell off the truck the previous day.

As the hounded kobs approach the booma, everyone shouts in a way similar to that of traditional hunters driving an animal into their nets as dogs give chase. Only in this case, the pickup trucks are the 'dogs'.

Given the speed, I am too busy praying - just in case - so, I cannot join in the shouting. Just as well I prayed, a journalist is injured and rushed to a health facility for first aid as the vets and rangers celebrate their catch.

Some 20 kobs have entered the booma, but some jumped over the approximately 10- metre high structure. The chase yields about 17 kobs that are tranquilised and their blood samples taken for disease surveillance.

"It is not easy to get blood samples from wild animals and when we get an opportunity like this, we test them for any diseases," Dr Druciru says.

ROUND TWO

Faint-hearted journalists keep away from the second chase, which I surprisingly join. It offers a chance for a bigger catch because at hand is a bigger population of kobs than the previous one.

But lack of coordination costs the vets dearly. About 100 kobs are running towards the booma when the drivers lose their formation, allowing the animals to escape, save for four.

But Druciru is upbeat about their catch; 21 is an impressive number given that on one of the previous days they got only three kobs. The May 21 catch increases Kidepo's kob population to more than 80.

Due to the years of turbulence in Karamoja, the kob population in Kidepo was down to just six, according to a recent aerial survey. Boosting Kidepo's kob population aside, the activity offered Makerere University a learning opportunity given that the university lacks a laboratory for such experiences.

"It is a field activity but also a learning lab for my students," says Dr Denis Muhangi, a lecturer at COVAB. "What I would have taught them in two weeks, they have captured in a few days, including a lifelong experience. Their participation gives them more confidence to handle similar situations in future."