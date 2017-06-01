Uganda: Victim Pleads With Judge to Pour Acid On Wife's Face

Kampala — A 24-year old man has in an emotional testimony, narrated to court of how his wife, whom he loved so much, caused him the pain of nursing acid wounds.

Siraje Kato, a potter in Nateete market, a Kampala suburb told Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court that his wife, Sarah Kyarikunda, poured acid on his body in a bid to kill him.

The acid victim who had gone blind in one eye as a result of the acid burns that he suffered, went on surprise court presided over by Chief Magistrate James Ereemye to suggest a satisfactory punishment of also pouring acid on his wife.

"Your worship, if it were possible for court to order for acid to be poured on Kyarikunda's body like she did to me, that would be a satisfactory punishment," Mr Kato surprised court with his plea.

In the buildup to his emotional testimony with bandages all over his head, the acid victim told court of how they lived together with his estranged wife.

He went on to narrate to court that before the acid incident happened, they had a fierce quarrel and that he ordered her to leave his house but she adamantly refused.

Kato said he instead left the house for his wife.

"... On March 18,2017 at around midnight while I was walking on the main road in Nateete-Busega in a bid to get a convenient place to get a boda boda to drop me home, I realised two ladies that is; Sarah my wife and one Prossy, a friend were trailing me,"Mr Kato narrated to court.

Mr Kato said he overheard Kyarikunda telling two men nearby that 'he is the one' and immediately, the men started chasing after him while alarming in Luganda language that 'omubbi' literally meaning a thief.

He testified that he as well tried to alarm for rescue but all in vain as the men finally after a chase they managed to seize him and Kyarikunda shortly joined and poured acid on him.

Prosecution contends that Kyarikunda and others still at large on March 18 at around midnight at Kigagga Zone -Nateete Rubaga division in Kampala, attempted to cause the death of Kato when they poured acid on his face.

Further hearing continues on June 6th.